Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 10,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,842. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

