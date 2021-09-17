Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,182 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.66. 12,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.