Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 254,963.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Grindrod Shipping worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 177,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $354.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.49.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.