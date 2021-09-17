Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys Shares of 8,245 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $437.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $450.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

