Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $58,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 189.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 857,790 shares of company stock worth $97,858,589. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $133.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $133.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

