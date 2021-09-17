Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

