Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.68.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

