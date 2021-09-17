Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

