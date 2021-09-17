Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 150 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $97.37 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

