Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 60 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.39. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.