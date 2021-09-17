Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 60 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 25.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

TFX opened at $385.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

