GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 43,706 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

