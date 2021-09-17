H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 186.7% in August

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

HNNMY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 99,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,582. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

