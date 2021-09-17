Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,092.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,092 ($40.40) and last traded at GBX 3,091 ($40.38), with a volume of 68853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,044 ($39.77).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLMA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,935.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,675.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 56.79.

In other news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total value of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

