Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 574.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 283,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 241,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 39.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 747,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 211,956 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

HASI stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.