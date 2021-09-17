Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $109.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00310642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00131343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,175,700,315 coins and its circulating supply is 10,556,935,315 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

