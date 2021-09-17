Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 338 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $459,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL remained flat at $$87.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 181,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

