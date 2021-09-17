Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 145,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,773. The company has a market capitalization of $248.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.