Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 18,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

