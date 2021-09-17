Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.