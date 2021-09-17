HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.17.

EGLE opened at $52.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.13 million, a P/E ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,661,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

