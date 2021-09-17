HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.35 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASND stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

