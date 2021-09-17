Head to Head Review: Affirm (AFRM) and Its Competitors

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) is one of 217 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Affirm to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Affirm alerts:

36.3% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Affirm and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -48.51% -60.43% -10.60% Affirm Competitors -21.95% -11.05% -31.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Affirm and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 Affirm Competitors 1152 5843 10932 315 2.57

Affirm currently has a consensus target price of $112.21, indicating a potential downside of 4.56%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Affirm’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affirm and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million -$430.92 million -46.29 Affirm Competitors $2.91 billion $320.21 million -253.90

Affirm’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Affirm competitors beat Affirm on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.