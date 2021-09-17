Head-To-Head Survey: Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) versus Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million ($0.97) -8.35 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.09

Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 155.14%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 327.77%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62%

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

