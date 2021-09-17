Helix Market Capitalization Reaches $387,136.48 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 102% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $387,136.48 and $2,207.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 143.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020442 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001342 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

