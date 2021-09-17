Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

