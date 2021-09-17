Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.
In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
