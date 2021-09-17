Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 642,200 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $6,631,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 515,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

