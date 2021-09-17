Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HFWA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 706,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,391. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $874.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.