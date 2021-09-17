Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 246,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.62.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

