Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.09. 74,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.34. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

