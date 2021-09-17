Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,274,000 after purchasing an additional 435,735 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 341,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,451,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

