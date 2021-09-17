Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $215.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,214. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

