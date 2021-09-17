Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $303.50. 46,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

