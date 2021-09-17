Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UNH stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.25. 62,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

