HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $393.13

Shares of HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.13 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 614,625 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

