High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Acquires 2,400 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,800.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00.

HLF stock remained flat at $C$13.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,782. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1-year low of C$8.38 and a 1-year high of C$14.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

