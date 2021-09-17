High Performance Blockchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.13 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

