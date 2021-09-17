HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 395 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $324.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average is $237.21. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

