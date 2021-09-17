HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $46.60 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

