HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

