HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 118,656 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

