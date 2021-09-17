HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

