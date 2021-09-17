HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.98 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

