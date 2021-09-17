HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.