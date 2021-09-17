Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,096 shares.The stock last traded at $336.84 and had previously closed at $337.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.38. The firm has a market cap of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.