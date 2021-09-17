Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

