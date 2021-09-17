HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$97.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $97.40.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

