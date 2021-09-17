HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.