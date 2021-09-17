H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $286.52

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.52 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01), with a volume of 26,556 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of £121.59 million and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

