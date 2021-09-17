Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the August 15th total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 593,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Huize during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huize by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Huize during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huize by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huize by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huize alerts:

NASDAQ HUIZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.18. 750,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.86. Huize has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.